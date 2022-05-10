Review: Hair Boss The Double Mask for blondes

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Most of the hair treatments I am offered are geared towards grey hair, but although I am now in my early 60s I still have no grey. My hair has become a little darker, but I am still very much a blonde!

If you follow me on social media you will know that I have been through the wars health wise recently, and all the treatments I have had have really taken their toll on my hair. My hair has been far from the crowning glory it once was. When I was asked id I would like to try some of the products formulated for blonde hair in Lisa Shepherd’s Hair Boss range I quickly said yes.

The first in the range I tried was The Hair Boss Double Hair Mask. The mask is designed to ‘ instantly fix bleached, coloured, dry and damaged hair’ This is a two step deeply nourishing treatment. After shampooing you massage in the first mask which locks in keratin protein to help repair which you quickly lock in by applying the second mask which is moisturising and hyaluronic acid based. You leave it for between 3 to 15 minutes , depending on the condition of your hair, then you rinse it off.

After just one application my hair felt stronger, more ‘swishy’ and was far easier to comb through after washing.

The mask repairs the hair and smooths the surface.

I plan on using it once a week as part of my regime to get my hair and body in better condition. Having cancer and coping with the associated treatments certainly takes its toll and just trying to look semi normal is taking far more effort than usual, so every little helps. The Hair Boss Mask is one to include in my armoury of tools.

The Hair Boss Double Hair Mask costs £19.99 and is available at Superdrug.