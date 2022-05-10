Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review: Hair Boss The Double Mask for blondes

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Review The Hair Boss Double Hair Mask image

 

Most of the hair treatments I am offered are geared towards grey hair, but although I am now in my early 60s I still have no grey. My hair has become a little darker, but I am still very much a blonde!

If you follow me on social media you will know that I have been through the wars health wise recently, and all the treatments I have had have really taken their toll on my hair. My hair has been far from the crowning glory it once was. When I was asked id  I would like to try some of the products formulated for blonde hair in Lisa Shepherd’s Hair Boss range I quickly said yes.

The first in the range I tried was The Hair Boss Double Hair Mask. The mask is designed to ‘ instantly fix bleached, coloured, dry and damaged hair’ This is a two step deeply nourishing treatment. After shampooing you massage in the first mask which locks in keratin protein to help repair which you quickly lock in by applying the second mask which is moisturising and hyaluronic acid based. You leave it for between 3 to 15 minutes , depending on the condition of your hair, then you rinse it off.

After just one application my hair felt stronger, more ‘swishy’ and was far easier to comb through after washing.

The mask repairs the hair and smooths the surface.

I plan on using it once a week as part of my regime to get my hair and body in better condition. Having cancer and coping with the associated treatments certainly takes its toll and just trying to look semi normal is taking far more effort than usual, so every little helps. The Hair Boss Mask is one to include in my armoury of tools.

The Hair Boss Double Hair Mask costs £19.99 and is available at Superdrug.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Andrew Barton answers your hair questions so you can have fabulous hair over 50
  2. Review: Dr Harris anti-wrinkle mask from Current Body
  3. Grey Hair – Top Tips for Colour and Condition from Andrew Barton
  4. Review: VitaBella anti-ageing face mask treatment
  5. Product Review Rodial Glamoxy Snake Mask for anti-ageing skincare

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar