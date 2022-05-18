Setting Up A Business Over 50: A Guide On How To Wholesale To Retailers

The retail industry is an exciting and ever-developing arena and can be a great route for those looking to start a second career. If you are an older business worker looking for the perfect way to succeed in the wholesale industry, then these business tips on how to wholesale to retailers should help you to get your dream off the ground.

Find the right retailer

Not every retailer is suitable for your wholesale products. However, when you first begin your career as a wholesaler, it might be difficult to know who you should try to place your products with. You may be tempted to advertise to and try to work with larger stores and companies, but it is better to aim for smaller retail businesses when you are just starting out – especially those local to you. This can help you to feel a deeper connection to the retailers and vice versa.

Advertise your company

Don’t be afraid to get your name out there. When it comes to wholesaling, you want to ensure that people know who you are. There are a great range of ways to advertise your business, for example local advertisements in small newspapers are a good idea, but there are also trade publications where you can advertise to potential buyers. As well as this, a strong online presence can go a long way in getting people more knowledgeable with your brand. Begin by setting up your website and ensuring that it is user friendly – you may wish to employ a web designer to help you do this. However, many platforms are incredibly user-friendly if you don’t have the budget for that.

Being inspired by wholesale businesses

One of the most important business tips for wholesalers is that you should stay enthusiastic and inspired. Widdop is just one example of a wholesale business that provides a huge range of great products. You can gain insight into what is trending, and what kinds of products you could wholesale. Look around and do your research.

Make connections through social media

It’s never too late to start your own business, and with this comes great knowledge in the importance of social media presence. Having an excellent website and a prominent place in the online sphere isn’t the only way to connect with potential buyers. Retailers often have a social media presence, both professionally and personally, so having accounts with clear and cohesive branding across all the major social media sites is a great way to make connections.

The benefits of attending trade shows

No matter how big or small you are, trade shows are another excellent way to make the right connections. Buyers head to trade shows just looking for new wholesalers, so setting up a booth there can help you to connect with retailers locally, nationally, and perhaps even internationally. This is also the perfect way to lend a personal touch to your dealings. Have clear branding and signage at your booth and keep business cards and informational leaflets handy for those who may wish to contact you at a later date.

Improve the buying process

Having an easy buying process can encourage retailers to choose you. This means that you must have ecommerce options in place for buyers, as we move towards more and more digital purchasing. You should also make sure to establish what your minimum and maximum order quantities will be so that your buyers understand what they can and cannot order from you. This means that there will not be any confusion later on down the line.

Provide great customer service

We all know that truly great customer service can be hard to come by. Retailers often have questions about products, so having clear directions to a human being they can connect with is vital. If you are on hand to answer queries and assuage any doubts, this can really encourage retailers to work with you long-term, building up your loyal base of buyers who will also spread the word to others who may wish to work with you.