Dating after Bereavement: Creating your Dating Profile and being Happy with your Body Image

Dating Again as a Widow

If you’ve been widowed for some time you may find yourself considering the possibility of dating again. This is a bold move and if you would prefer to meet other bereaved singles, joining a niche-dating site specifically for widows or widowers, could be the way to go.

Your dating profile is very important: ‘your shop window’, if you like. Creating a profile should be taken seriously and needs the very best you can give in order to capture the eye and interest of potential matches.

A poor self-image can make us self-conscious and withdrawn and this is not something you would want to reflect on your dating profile.

Taking stock of how others see us can be an important step towards making the best of our appearance. Losing a partner can make us dwell more on our inner-selves rather than how we look, and feeling lost and disconnected can quickly reflect in our facial expression and posture. You may not be aware of these changes, but others will be.

Putting Your Best Foot Forward

As a widow seeking to start dating again, putting your best foot forward is important and having a regular fitness regime is central to achieving this. Once you’ve established your regime you should be fitter, look better and feel more confident about what you have to offer.

The following suggestions might help you to build a fitness plan to suit your lifestyle:

Yoga is a wonderful way of keeping fit. It’s very gentle and something you can build upon. Muscles can be strengthened and toned, improving flexibility. Yoga can help maintain a balanced metabolism and improve cardio and circulatory health. The benefits of yoga are amazing, and suitable for anyone of any age.

Watching What You Eat

Looking closely at what we eat is something we should all do as a matter of course. Cutting down on fats and carbohydrates and eating plenty of fruit and vegetables is important. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is an absolute pre-requisite, not only for our good health, but for our looks, as well. This being said, there is enough information in the media for all of us to know what we should and should not be consuming to maintain a healthy body.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of neglecting your diet after losing a partner. Comfort eating when you’re feeling low is OK once in a while, but relying on sugary foods and drinks to lift your spirits on a regular basis is definitely not recommended.

The benefits of exercise and sensible eating are far reaching, and whether or not you’re seeking to impress someone with a striking dating profile, the positive aspects, both mentally and physically, are vital in order to get the best out of your life.

Conclusion

While you work towards achieving a healthy body, you can look at more immediate ways of feeling better about yourself. A change of hairstyle, or something new to wear can give you a huge boost.

Don’t be left behind because you can’t be bothered. Looking your best should be a daily standard at work or play and the sooner you get flexing those muscles, friendship and romance could follow.

Dating again as a widow comes with its own criteria, with a strong emphasis on ensuring you are feeling confident and ready for this next stage of your life.

Meeting other widows and widowers allows you to reclaim some of the social life you may have enjoyed before your partner’s bereavement. Connecting with others who can relate to your circumstances will make for a smoother transition to the next phase of your life.