Vegan Black Forest Gateau Recipe

Recipe by Danielle Maupertuis, Vegan Pastry Chef
When it comes to desserts, do vegans deserve more than a fruit salad? Vegan pastry chef Danielle Maupertuis certainly thinks so! This is the first of a series of recipes Danielle has kindly shared with readers of Fab after Fifty from her latest cookbook (details below) .
You will find various adaptions of this cake, originated from Germany. Respecting the traditional components – cherries, cream, sponge – I introduced an exquisite chocolate mousse to enrich the balance and interest of the flavours. The kirsch liquor made from cherries will gently excite your palate. Now time for tasting!
BLACK FOREST GATEAU
Preparation notes
Makes : 6 cakes 6cm height, 7cm diameter
Preparation time : 40 mins + extra time to set
Cooking time : 20 mins.
- CHOCOLATE SPONGE
- 150g golden caster sugar
- 130g gluten-free self raising flour
- 20g unsweetened vegan cocoa powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 50g rapeseed oil
- 150g water
Method
- Preheat the oven 175C/Gas 4.. In a bowl, whisk all the ingredients together.
- Pour the sponge mix in a pre-lined baking tray, spread evenly – 8mm thick – with a palette knife and bake at 175 C for 20 mins.
- Check if a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool down.
- Cut 12 circles, same size as the rings. Keep aside.
- CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
- 220g vegan dark chocolate
- 6 Tbsp thick full fat coconut milk
- 1 ripe crushed avocado
- 8 Tbsp maple syrup or agave nectar
- 30g plant based cream
- 60g reduced aquafaba or OGGS (ready to use aquafaba)
Method
- Chill the coconut milk in the fridge overnight.
The next day, open the coconut milk tin, taking care not to shake it. After thorough chilling,
the coconut cream will solidify and separate from the milk. Scoop out the solid coconut cream.
- Reduce the aquafaba: Pour the water of a chickpea can in a saucepan, gently simmer on medium heat till it has reduced for about 40%.( If the water of a chickpea can has an average weight of 180g, it should be reduced till +/- 100g).
Reduced aquafaba can be stored in the fridge or the freezer.
-
-
-
- Melt the chocolate slowly in a microwave, 15 sec at a time (temperature should not exceed 45 degrees). Add the cream and stir until velvety consistency.
- In a food processor, whizz together the melted chocolate, the coconut milk, the crushed avocado and the syrup. Blend until smooth, making sure the mix doesn’t go lumpy.
- Beat the reduced aquafaba until stiff peaks. Delicately, with a spatula, fold in the chocolate mix.
-
-
- CHERRY WHIPPED CREAM
-
-
- 360g plant-based whipped cream
- 6 tsp corn syrup
- 120g agar agar mix
- 3 tsp kirsch (optional)
- 100g fresh cherries
-
Method
-
-
- Prepare the agar mix: Dissolve 1tsp of agar powder in 240ml of water. Bring to the boil whisking continuously, keep it boiling for another 20 sec. Store in the fridge.
- Cut the cherries in small pieces.
- Melt the agar agar mix in the microwave. Add the kirsch and the corn syrup. Gently incorporate to the whipped cream with a spatula. Finally fold in the pieces of cherries.
-
-
- ASSEMBLING
-
- Place your rings on a parchment paper. They will be easier to transfer to a plate.
- In the bottom of each ring, start with a layer of chocolate sponge, then pipe about 70g of chocolate mousse on top of the sponge. Press with a second sponge layer, and finish with the cherry cream and flatten with a palette knife. Transfer to the freezer for ½ h at least.
- Unmould the cakes.
With a sharp knife scrape some chocolate flakes from a chocolate bar. Sprinkle over the cake. Pipe a dot of whipped cream using a star nozzle, 10mm diam. Dust some icing sugar and finish with a cherry on top.
Enjoy!
This recipe is part of my cookbook “Vegans deserve better than a fruit salad” Olympia Publishers, available on my website www.freefromdesserts.com/books
Danielle Maupertuis, Vegan Pastry Chef
www.facebook.com/freefromdesserts
photo credit Darrin Jenkins
