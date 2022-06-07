Vegan Recipe: Le Fraisier Classical French Strawberry Cake

Recipe by Danielle Maupertuis, Vegan Pastry Chef
I propose to re-baptise it “the Wimbledon cake”!
This is a brilliant answer how to combine creamy, fruity, soft and crispy textures, all in the same time!
LE FRAISIER, CLASSICAL FRENCH STRAWBERRY CAKE
Preparation notes
Makes: 6 cakes 8cm diam, 3,5cm height
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
1.FRENCH SABLE PASTRY
- 50g hard vegan block (Violife, Naturli…)
- 75g sifted icing sugar
- 25g vegan milk alternative (coconut,soya,almond,rice…)
- 125g plain gluten-free flour
- ¼ tsp xanthan gum
- ¼ tsp. baking powder
- pinch of salt
Method
- In a mixing bowl, using the paddle, at medium speed, beat the spread and the sugar until fluffy consistency. Reduce the speed and incorporate the milk. Add the flour, baking powder, xanthan gum and salt. Work on a low speed till all the ingredients are combined. Do not overwork the pastry.
Cling film the pastry and allow to rest for 2 h. at least in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven at 190C. / gas 5.
3.On a lightly floured worktop, roll out the pastry between 2 sheets of parchment paper, 2mm thick. Cut 6 circles same size as the rings and transfer on a pre-lined baking tray or a silicone mat. Bake for 15 mins at 190C.
MOUSSELINE CREAM
- 250g milk alternative
- 1 Tbsp cashew butter
- 25g cornflour
- ½tsp vanilla essence
- 50g unrefined caster sugar
- 80g hard vegan block
- 250g fresh strawberries medium size
Method
- Pour the milk alternative in a heavy bottom saucepan. Reserve 3 Tbsp to be added to the dry ingredients. Bring to the boil.
- Meanwhile, in a mixer, whisk together the cashew butter, sugar, cornflour, vanilla essence and the reserved liquid.
Out of the heat, pour this mix over the boiling milk and whisk until all the ingredients are evenly combined.
Bring back to a low heat and stir continuously until the mixture starts bubbling and thickens. Allow to cool down.
- Soften the vegan spread in the microwave for 10 secs. Transfer to a mixing bowl.
Using the whisk attachment, at medium speed, slowly add the custard- about ¼ at a time -making sure the cream remains smooth. Scrape the bowl 1-2 times.
Keep refrigerated.
VICTORIA SPONGE
- 75g gluten-free self raising flour
- 45g unrefined caster sugar
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- 75g milk alternative
- 30g rapeseed oil
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
Method
- Preheat the oven 190C / gas 5
- Whizz all the ingredients in a food processor until smooth, with no remaining lumps.
- Pour the sponge into a pre-lined baking tray, spread evenly – 1cm thick – with a spatula and bake at 190C for 15mins.
- Check if a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool down.
ASSEMBLING
- Place the sweet pastry disc in the bottom of a stainless ring. Cut the strawberries in half, flat side against the ring. Strawberries should have the same size.
- With a piping bag cover the pastry base with a layer of mousseline cream, about 30g. Make sure you fill the spaces between the half strawberries.
With a round cutter, cut 6 discs about 3cm diameter in the sponge and place on top of the mousseline. Fill the ring with the remaining cream till the top.
Flatten with a palette knife. Let it set in the fridge for 3 hours at least.
- Remove the ring. Cover the top of the cake with a red marzipan disc, same size as the ring. Decorate with a strawberry.
Enjoy!
Photo credit Darrin Jenkins
(Extract from my cookbook “Vegans deserve better than a fruit salad”, Olympia Publishers, available on www.freefromdesserts.com/books)
www.facebook.com/freefromdesserts
Add a comment