Style inspiration over 50: Agatha Raisin

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Agatha Raisin style inspiration images

Who inspires your style?

While staying with my parents I was introduced to television programmes that I wouldn’t ordinarily watch – one was Agatha Raisin all about a PR guru turned sleuth who is in theory living a quiet life in the Cotswolds – until she steps into help solve the local murders. But….. it’s not the plot lines that interest me in this programme but Agatha’s fabulous wardrobe. Played by Ashley Jensen (who I remember from Ugly Betty) Agatha epitomises being stylish over 50. Her outfits render her far from being invisible over 50 . They are bright and colourful accessorised by her signature oversized handbags. No cross body bags for Agatha!

Agatha Raisin style inspiration image

Agatha is not afraid of colour – colour clashing is very much her look. Sequins are not reserved for evenings but worn anytime, and she is a big fan of hats! I have found myself googling some of the items she has worn and it seems they are mix of high street and high end designer from River Island to Dolce and Gabbana.

agatha raisin style over 50 image

Some of her looks are easy to achieve, in fact I often wear a soft black tie with a blouse or shirtdress ( I bought my tie from Amazon) as Agatha wears in one episode. Its an easy way to transform an outfit.

agatha raisin black tie image

 

white shirt with tie inspired by agatha raisin image

In another episode she wore a ‘bee’ dress. I loved the look, and found some cheap bee brooches (again on Amazon) to add a bit of bling to a very plain top. Why wear something ordinary when a little added bling can make it fabulous!

agatha raisin bee dress image

 

bee top inspired by agatha raisin image

Agatha wears colourful belts over floral blazers, heels I could only ever wish to be able to walk in, let alone wear and run after criminals as Agatha does!

Agatha raisin fabulous style inspiration image

Agatha is not afraid to stand out and be seen. Her style is very individual. Perhaps we could all do with a touch of Agatha to be stylish, confident and fabulous over 50!

While others might wonder if something is instagrammable before buying or wearing, I find myself asking ‘would Agatha wear it?’

Stay stylish, be fabulous!

Ceri x

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Latest Articles

